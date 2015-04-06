What Is Truly Anthem-Worthy?

I have an annoying habit of bombarding my wife with Andy Rooney-style statements that usually begin with “You know what I don’t understand?“ and then I go off on something in society that I. . . ummm. . . don’t understand.

My latest question is why we sing the Star-Spangled Banner at sporting events. I’m into sports, and I’m as patriotic as anyone. However, this is one tradition I just don’t get.

It started during World War I at Major League Baseball games, took off during World War II and then spread to other sports.

Decades later, it’s everywhere. College and professional sports, every tractor pull, monster truck rally, rodeo and extreme sporting event starts with the Star Spangled Banner.

Step back for a minute. Despite its historical underpinnings, does this tradition really make sense?

Standing up for the national anthem during game 114 of the endless major league baseball season? What are we honoring at that point? Stamina for tolerating that many three-hour games?

Instead ... why not sing the national anthem before truly important events?

Pause for a moment for the brain surgeon to lead you in song before she removes a life-threatening tumor.

Honor our country before the CEO decides where to invest millions in a new plant.

Break out the banner when Congress is voting on important legislation.

Now, those would be times to remove your cap, put your hand over your heart and make Francis Scott Key proud.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my perspective.