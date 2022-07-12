Public radio is an essential part of daily life for many people. Throughout much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, that service is provided by Northern Public Radio. Broadcasting through transmitters located in DeKalb, Sterling, Freeport and LaSalle, the Northern Public Radio signal is delivered to a population of nearly 800,000.

Our listeners come from every city and town in the region, from Ohio to Dakota, Big Rock to Grand Detour, and Lake Geneva to Lily Lake. Many of them are also donors, as more than 40 percent of our annual funding comes directly from listeners in your communities.

You can help us continue to provide this service to your community by becoming a sponsor of Northern Public Radio’s “Power the Tower” campaign. This campaign will provide the funding necessary to replace outdated broadcast equipment and technology. Northern Public Radio is a part of each and every community throughout the region. By investing in this campaign, you are investing in your community.

Your $500 sponsorship toward this campaign will be matched by a generous donor who wants to encourage business participation from throughout the region. Through those matching funds, you will receive underwriting messages that let listeners know that you, too, value public radio.

