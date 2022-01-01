Moving from an analog to a digital world to support the mission of public radio.
This campaign will provide the funding necessary to enhance public service programming and reduce reliance on outdated broadcast equipment and technology.
We are thrilled to share our plans and progress toward another 60 years of public service designed to inspire, enrich, and inform the communities we serve. From humble beginnings with a 10-watt transmitter to the current five station network, 24-hour classical music service, and professional newsroom, the stations have consistently focused on expanding and improving programming. Frugality and intensive maintenance efforts have allowed us to defer technology and infrastructure upgrades in favor of building an award-winning newsroom, music discovery programs and a network of community partnerships focused on the vibrancy of the region’s arts and cultural institutions.
Today’s realities and the ability to utilize current technology requires that we now transition from an analog to a digital broadcast service. This modernization of our infrastructure will strengthen and stabilize our FM and web based services streams with the continued aim of ensuring access to all. With your help, we’ll continue to “Power the Tower” well into the 21st century.
Northwest Illinois is a big part of NIU’s assigned service region, and the connections provided by WNIU/WNIJ through classical music, state and regional news, and national programs are critical to the fulfilling the university’s public service mission. Even in the difficult budget conditions of the past few years and in spite of the added challenges of the pandemic, NIU maintains its contribution to the stations’ operating costs and has committed to playing a lead role in the maintenance and upgrade of the stations’ aging infrastructure.
Broadcast Tower Improvements
This tower is nearly 500 feet tall and sends radio frequency signal to all the stations within the Northern Public Radio network and directly to your home and car radios. FAA regulations require that a radio tower be properly painted per their standards to ensure its visibility for the safety of planes (or any other flying object). The tower is currently at the lowest acceptable fade per their guidelines as it has not been painted in at least 15 years.
Studio Improvements
WNIJ and WNIU studio equipment is original to the facility, built in 1996. Station engineers and staff have been industrious in looking for ways to maintain and repair troublesome elements, but the truth is, the components are obsolete and no longer manufacture supported. Upgraded equipment will provide the increased reliability and functionality necessary for a modern broadcast facility.
Transmitter Upgrades
Upgrade and replace analog transmitters for WNIJ DeKalb/Rockford, WNIW LaSalle, WNIE Freeport, and WNIQ Sterling. Each of these sites feature the original equipment purchased and installed more than 25 years ago when the stations signed on to the air. These upgrades will bring a higher level of stability to our service in these communities and reduce engineering time spent troubleshooting persistent issues associated with now defunct services and technologies.
