Power the tower

Moving from an analog to a digital world to support the mission of public radio.

This campaign will provide the funding necessary to enhance public service programming and reduce reliance on outdated broadcast equipment and technology.

We are thrilled to share our plans and progress toward another 60 years of public service designed to inspire, enrich, and inform the communities we serve. From humble beginnings with a 10-watt transmitter to the current five station network, 24-hour classical music service, and professional newsroom, the stations have consistently focused on expanding and improving programming. Frugality and intensive maintenance efforts have allowed us to defer technology and infrastructure upgrades in favor of building an award-winning newsroom, music discovery programs and a network of community partnerships focused on the vibrancy of the region’s arts and cultural institutions.