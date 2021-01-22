YWCA Newest Board Members' Experience Aligns With Group's Mission

An organization with the goal to empower women and eliminate racism has added new members to its board.

Audio for the story.

Nicole Radford and Tammie Stanley are the newest board members of the YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

Karen Brown, board chairperson, said all members are leaders in their fields.

“They are all volunteers in the community. They all have a desire to give back,” she said. “And they truly have a passion for the work and the mission that the YWCA Northwestern Illinois has.”

Radford is the director of laboratory services at SwedishAmerican Health System. She has two decades of clinical management experience.

“She is a very passionate individual about racism and the elimination of racism,” Brown added. “And a lot of her work has been in diversity. She currently is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives and serves on the diversity committee.”

Stanley is the deputy chief of administration at the Winnebago County Sheriff’s office.

Brown expressed that Stanley has a been a huge part of the work that has taken place for YWCA’s implicit bias and cultural competency training.

This training helps Boone and Winnebago County law enforcement understand their communities better.

Both Radford and Stanley will serve three years and can continue for up to three terms for a total of nine years. They also have the option to try and serve again after a one-year break.