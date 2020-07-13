Winnebago County Reports 55 New COVID-19 Cases

The Winnebago County Health Department reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said the number of cases is a jump up from recent daily reports. The county’s total is now stands at 3,189.

“The good news though, is that our positivity rate continues to decline. We’re at 2.9% for a rolling five-day average, but our overall positivity rate is 8%," she said.

Martell adds there are some new congregate care sites of concern. They are Mosaic, Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus (which is back on the list), and Carriage Rehab and Healthcare. But other sites have lost that designation. These consist of Anam Care, Milestone, Stepping Stones, The Atrium, and Wesley Willows. These locations have gone for two incubation periods without new cases of COVID-19.