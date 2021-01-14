Winnebago County Reports 104 New Cases, But More Than 3000 Fully Vaccinated Health Care Workers

The Winnebago County Health Department reported Wednesday that COVID-19 vaccination is proceeding smoothly.

Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said among the different health care systems, more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. But WREX reported she announced 104 new cases at the news conference.

"And unfortunately, we have lost two additional of our community residents, which brings our total death count to 380," she said.

Martell said the Department aims to vaccinate at least 5,000 people each week while doses are available.

She's also warning residents to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of people seeking vaccinations. WREX reported Martell noted this can come in the form of phone calls.

“If you get a call, and they want to charge you money for registering or making an appointment, stop. Don’t give any information. Do not provide your social security number and do not provide anything about your immigration status.”

Martell advises going through the Department’s official website when registering for a vaccine. She said staff are already helping some residents who can’t get access either by themselves or through a family member.