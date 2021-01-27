Winnebago County Ramps Up Vaccination Efforts

A northern Illinois county is ramping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts as it moves to Phase 1B of the State’s plan.

Winnebago County has already administered the full vaccine course to at least 5,000 people. The first group consisted of health care personnel and those in long-term care facilities. Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell said health care providers will reach out directly to the next group. There won’t be walk-ins.

“Most will be using their electronic health record, or what we call the electronic medical record, or EMR, to reach out to eligible individuals, but I’m going to caution the public, do not call your doctor’s office or hospital to schedule a vaccination. They will reach out to you.”

Those next include people over 65 and frontline essential workers. Martell said that makes up about two-thirds of the population of Winnebago County.

On Wednesday, Martell also reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the county and one new death.