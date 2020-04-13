Winnebago County Health Department Announces 8 New COVID-19 Cases

The Winnebago County Health Department reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 in the area Monday. This brings the total number of positive cases reported up to 113.

Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell says the rate of positive cases among tests has been on the rise. But she says they’ve become easier to follow thanks to community interviews and contact. She says those contacted by the health department have been very cooperative.

"I want to reach out to them and say thank you, because when you get that call from the health department, as you would understand, it’s not always the most pleasant call, to find out. We need to understand more about the illness."

Martell says rapid testing is rolling out at points of care. That will make it easier to detect cases. But the nature of how the providers report the tests means that any negative results won’t be added to the official total.