This Week In Illinois History: Riverboat Gambling Comes To Illinois (Feb. 7, 1991)

By 41 minutes ago

The Grand Victoria riverboat casino in Elgin, Illinois.
Credit Flickr User Joseph Gage (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Illinoisans have bet on horseracing since 1927, purchased Lottery tickets since 1974 and gambled for non-profit charities since 1986.

But on Feb. 7, 1990, Gov. James Thompson signed the Riverboat Gambling Act, laying odds on economic development and tourism.

With a blackjack table as a desk, the signing ceremony took place at the Peoria Boatworks. A steamboat blasted its whistle while a calliope played “Happy Days are Here Again.”

The newly created Illinois Gaming Board granted 10 licenses, giving preferential treatment to economically depressed areas outside the Chicago area. Riverboat casinos could operate only on water and gambling was permitted only after the boats left the dock.

The first license went to Alton, which launched Illinois’ first riverboat casino, the Alton Belle, on Sept. 10, 1991. The three-deck, 600-passenger boat held 296 slot machines and 22 gambling tables.

In the first year, riverboat gambling brought in $8 million in tax revenue. The next year, it raked in $54 million, surpassing horseracing revenue.

On May 21, 1999, Gov. George Ryan signed a new Riverboat Gambling Act, which allowed gambling to continue on riverboats while they remained dockside. The new law, however, allowed an easy work-around. Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, for example, dug a shallow pit on dry land, filled it with water, and built a casino over it.

Riverboat gambling tax revenue peaked at $699 million in 2005.

In June 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing Illinois’ 10 riverboat casinos to move operations to dry land, effectively tapping out this brief and quirky footnote to our state history.

Tags: 
ILHistory
Expanded Gambling
riverboats

Related Content

This Week In Illinois History: Abolitionism Begins In Illinois (Feb. 1, 1833)

By Feb 1, 2021

One hundred and eighty-eight years ago, Illinois’s nascent anti-slavery movement began to pick up steam. On Feb. 1, 1833, eleven men who shared a fierce loathing of America’s peculiar institution banded together and established the Putnam County Anti-Slavery Society, the first anti-slavery society in Illinois, and one of the first in the western United States.

This Week In Illinois History: The Illinois Oil Boom Begins (Jan. 27, 1937)

By Jan 25, 2021
Library of Congress (LC-DIG-fsa-8a13112)

They call it black gold. Texas tea. But Texas wasn’t the only state to dominate America’s oil industry. Illinois was once one of the highest oil-producing states in the country, and, for a time, the world.

Oil speculators looked to Illinois as early as the 1860s and found some success in the early 1900s. But the real boom began Jan. 27, 1937, when the Adams Oil and Gas company struck oil on Glenn Merryman’s farm in Marion County, setting off a southern Illinois oil boom that lasted half a century.

This Week In Illinois History: Prohibition Begins (Jan. 17, 1920)

By Jan 18, 2021
Library of Congress (88715937)

One hundred and one years ago, America’s non-drinkers really hornswoggled everyone who loved their booze. Prohibition began at midnight, January 17, 1920, a Saturday. Americans had one last Friday to imbibe or sock away their sauce.

In a state known for bootleggers and violence, the transition actually happened without much fanfare.

This Week In Illinois History: First Jimmy John's Opens (Jan. 13, 1983)

By Jan 11, 2021
Winston1085, via Wikimedia Commons

When we think of Illinois, we think of Abraham Lincoln, flat farmland and Chicago. But maybe someday our state will be associated with… sandwiches?

It was this week 37 years ago that the first Jimmy John's opened in Charleston, Illinois. Its founder, Jimmy John Liautaud, had just turned nineteen.

This Week In Illinois History: Harlem Globetrotters' First Road Game (Jan. 7, 1927)

By Jan 4, 2021
Harlemglobetrotters.com

Before they trotted the globe or dropped in on Scooby Doo, Where Are You?, the Harlem Globetrotters made their traveling debut in the small farming village of Hinckley, Illinois.

It was January 7, 1927. The all-Black basketball team from Chicago’s south side traveled 60 miles west into the cornfields to challenge the Hinckley Merchants.