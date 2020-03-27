We Still Have To Eat -- Grocery Shopping During Uncertain Times

Audio for grocery store safety.

Illinois is on lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak but some businesses are open. This includes grocery stores. Many people have been rushing to them to make sure they have everything they need, during this uncertain time.

Paul Simon is the spokesperson for Schnucks. He said the grocery store chain is taking precautionary steps to reduce the spread COVID-19.

“As we continue to work to protect our teammates during the pandemic, we are installing temporary window panels at our checkouts, our pharmacy counters and other service counters throughout the store,” said Simon.

Schnucks’ automated phone response outlines more changes. One of them is the elimination of their food bars. Simon said this kills two birds with one stone.

“It allows us to take teammates from those positions and put them in other areas of the store -- stocking, checking, bagging -- to help serve our customers quickly, and it also reduces touch points throughout the stores.”

Schnucks and many other grocery stores have designated hours for seniors. Schnucks hours for that are from six until seven in the morning. They also welcome those with compromised immune systems the option to shop during this time.