We Recommend: Holiday Music Favorites from WNIJ

With the holidays upon us, we're sharing some of our favorite music for the season - and we're not afraid to own our quirky taste!

The Ventures' - Christmas Album

The Ventures Christmas album from 1965 is one of my favorites. Each track features a classic rock riff that morphs into a holiday tune. For example, The Ventures take the Ray Charles tune, "What'd I say," substituting guitar for that opening keyboard riff. Then they quickly push the throttle into "Jingle Bells."

The band also takes the Beatles' "I feel fine" and blends it seamlessly into "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." These tracks are very 60s, almost cliches, but have just the right amount of distortion to make them irresistible. I should note the copy we have at WNIJ belongs to Susan Stephens, and last I checked this CD is out of print. Perhaps we should insure it!

- Morning Edition Host Dan Klefstad

Alligator Records - Christmas Releases

You can’t go wrong with The Alligator Records Christmas Collection and Alligator Records’ Genuine Houserockin’ Christmas releases. These two cover the major Alligator blues players of recent time laying down some great Christmas tunes. My favorite is the Shemekia Copeland gem, "Stay a Little Longer, Santa." I always thought this would have been the perfect theme song for the movie Bad Santa.

- WNIJ Blues Host Rich Gordon

Mark Mothersbaugh - Joyeux Mutato

The Ventures' Christmas album and Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" are the GOAT for holiday music beds, of course. But have you experienced the holiday magic of "Joyeux Mutato" by Mark Mothersbaugh, a.k.a. That Guy from Devo?

- WNIJ All Things Considered Host Susan Stephens

The Ramones - Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)

Despite being hired originally as the Classical Music Director at WNIU, I'm a Punk Rocker at heart. Christmas is by far my favorite holiday of the year. I LOVE traditional carols, but I can't escape the Punk in me. My choice in carols respect the reverence of the holiday, all the while subverting the season, as good ole' Rock and Roll should.

With this selection from The Ramones, the title says it all...

- WNIJ Host Eric Hradecky

Jingle Bell Jazz (compilation)

Another favorite, Jingle Bell Jazz, is a compilation featuring the top horn-blowers of the 1950s & 60s. Dexter Gordon does a relaxed and sexy -- almost lazy -- tenor sax version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

A little more buttoned-up is Dave Brubeck's version of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town." Sideman Paul Desmond's alto sax is so preppy you can almost see the band's thin ties and horned-rim glasses. I guess that's what makes it kinda cool.

- Morning Edition Host Dan Klefstad

Ecko Records - It's Christmas, Baby!

If you are looking for something a bit different, I would suggest It’s Christmas, Baby! on Ecko Records. This release features their top artists on the Southern Soul Chitlin Circuit. Barbara Carr, Ms. Jody, Sheba Potts-Wright and Lee Shot Williams strut their stuff on this one. Barbara Carr sets the holiday tone with "I Need a Man Down My Chimney." Need I say more?

- WNIJ Blues Host Rich Gordon

Juan Esquivel - Jingle Bells

This one has just a couple of great instrumentals on it but is worth listening to from beginning to end: You're invited to a holiday party on Juan Esquivel's spaceship. Behold, the festive Space-Age Bachelor Pad!

- WNIJ All Things Considered Host Susan Stephens

Fountains of Wayne - Man in the Santa Suite

This is the bittersweet story of a down-on-their-luck couple where the protagonist is forced to don a Santa suit to make financial ends meet.

Even more bitter is the fact Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger died just a few months ago, at the age of 52, from COVID-19.

- WNIJ Host Eric Hradecky

Booker T & The MGs - In the Christmas Spirit

Regular listeners to Morning Edition hear a lot of music beds by Booker T & the MGs. Well, they have a Christmas album that I've been digging into. "In the Christmas Spirit" basically chicken-fries holiday tunes and smothers them in gravy.

Fans of David Sedaris's "SantaLand Diaries" (played every year on Morning Edition) will recognize Booker T's version of "Merry Christmas Baby." The whole album is savory, avoiding sentimentality, and way richer than anything programmed or auto-tuned. If there's one Christmas album that begs to be heard on vinyl, pops and all, this is it.

- Morning Edition Host Dan Klefstad

Leon Redbone - Christmas Island

I have to include Leon Redbone’s Christmas Island release on Rounder records. Nothing says Christmas like Leon’s classic Frosty the Snowman with Dr. John. It’s here along with all the traditional songs you have grown to love.

- WNIJ Blues Host Rich Gordon

The Residents - Gold Ring

Here's one I just learned about: It's from The Residents' "12 Days of Brumalia," paying homage to that 18th century Christmas carol with an ancient Roman winter solstice twist.

- WNIJ All Things Considered Host Susan Stephens

The Dandy Warhols - Little Drummer Boy

Drowning in Neo-Psychedelic sight and sound, the Dandy's deliver an as-close-to-mainstream performance of this holiday classic as they are capable of.

- WNIJ Host Eric Hradecky

Sufjan Stevens - Silent Night

We put a bow on this list with a simply beautiful rendition of Silent Night, thanks to the recommendation of WNIJ News Director Jenna Dooley.

Happy Holidays!