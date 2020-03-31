Want To Donate Blood And Have Questions?

With blood drives being canceled due to coronavirus, blood centers are looking for volunteers to step up. WNIJ Correspondent Jason Cregier recently answered the call and brought his microphone along.

Jason Cregier asks questions during a recent donation at a Versiti blood center about giving blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center is also encouraging donors to schedule appointments. According to their website, the blood industry has seen more than 12,000 blood drives canceled across the nation, resulting in an estimated 355,000 fewer blood donations.

Anyone feeling healthy and well must first schedule an appointment to donate blood. Scheduled appointments help minimize crowds and manage the flow of donors to follow federal guidelines on social distancing.

Blood has a short shelf life (42 days for whole blood and five days for platelets), and it’s the blood already on the shelves that saves lives.

Additional Information (RRVBC)

There is no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply, and there are no reports of spread of this or any respiratory virus by blood transfusion.

Giving blood is not a risk for donors to contract COVID-19.

Misinformation will negatively impact the blood supply (e.g. if donors refrain from blood donation because of fear of contracting the virus).

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and other viral infections, we join the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in recommending the following common-sense measures: Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and avoid hand-to-face contact, a primary mechanism of transmission. Clean work surfaces in accordance with established infection control procedures. Avoid close contact (within about 6 feet) with those who are ill. Self-quarantine after caring for someone who is sick. Stay home when experiencing symptoms of illness. Use good cough etiquette: cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.



Local ways you can give:

America's Blood Centers

Rock River Valley Blood Centers

Versiti Blood Centers of Illinois