Variety Coming To Aurora's New Indoor Market

Like most cities across the country, Aurora's local businesses were hit hard by the pandemic. A nonprofit group is partnering with a social space to create revenue opportunities for area vendors.

Art and Market Aurora is a new indoor market coming to the City.

Local Nonprofit Aurora Downtown worked with community venue Society 57, 101 S. River Street, to make this possible.

Marissa Amoni is the manager of Aurora Downtown. She said the organizations wanted to give vendors some sort of relief.

“And it's really a celebration of the community as well. And it'll be fun. We're going to have a DJ there and it'll be a nice safe environment for people," she said. "Masks will be enforced as well as occupancy.”

Amoni emphasized that this market will not only help businesses but also local growers. The market will include food merchants, artisans and artists.

Amoni confirmed that all vendor slots were filled.

“We have two dozen vendors signed up, but they will be rotating,” Amoni explained. “So we'll have some food vendors that will be there every time and a couple of artists. And then the rest will be rotating with us.”

Some businesses include Lang’s Cookies, Eats and Treats by AG and Ursula Naturals.

The indoor market opens 8 a.m. until noon every second and fourth Saturday through May. It debuts at Society 57 Jan. 23.