USA Swimming Calls For Tokyo Summer Olympics To Be Postponed To 2021

The head of USA Swimming is calling for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics to be postponed until next year, citing disruptions the coronavirus has already forced to athletes' lives and competition schedules.

USA Swimming CEO Tim Hinchey made the request in a letter sent to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, saying he felt "compelled" to ask for a delay in one of the world's largest sporting events.

The Tokyo games are set to begin in July. In a recent news conference, President Trump said experts' estimates of when life might return to normal have ranged from July to August. Olympics organizers have insisted the Summer Olympics will take place as planned, even as a number of other high-profile sporting events have been either canceled or postponed.

Concerns about the deadly respiratory virus's ability to spread at large gatherings have prompted the Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September. The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons; the MLB and pro golf have also hit the pause button.

On Friday, USA Swimming said it's time for the Olympics to follow suit.

"The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone's health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations," Hinchey said. "It has transcended borders and wreaked havoc on entire populations, including those of our respected competitors. Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all."

Citing the stress, pressure and anxiety that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to USA Swimming's athletes, Hinchey said, "It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year."

The coronavirus has taken a toll on competitions that feature potential Olympians. USA Swimming has cancelled all its sanctioned events across the U.S. through the end of April. That's in addition to a marquee TYR Pro Swim Series event that was scheduled or next month in Mission Viejo that was canceled, and the combined Open Water National and Junior National Championships that were postponed.

In his letter to top U.S. Olympics officials, Hinchey said, "As this global pandemic has grown, we have watched our athletes' worlds be turned upside down and watched them struggle to find ways to continue to prepare and train – many for the biggest competitive opportunity of their lives."

While the head of USA Swimming acknowledged there are no perfect answers to the dilemma of how to mount a huge sporting event in an age of pandemic, he called the postponement the a "concrete path" that would allow athletes to adjust their plans accordingly.

Hinchey also asked U.S. officials to join his call for a delay, stating, "We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes."

