US Senator Dick Durbin: Federal COVID-19 Relief Package Is Good For Illinois

US Senator Dick Durbin Says Federal COVID-19 Relief Package Is Good For Illinois

US Senator Dick Durbin says Illinois will benefit from the Federal COVID-19 relief package.

Durbin voted yes on the 900 billion dollar bipartisan COVID-19 emergency relief legislation.

The Illinois Democrat says the package doesn’t include all he wanted but it does provide support for many areas.

“It is a dramatic bill and the Omnibus spending bill for the next year as well as this COVID relief bill at some 900 billion dollars and several other measures that have been waiting for passage, it’s good for Illinois, in fact it’s very good.”

The bill includes $300 a week for unemployment benefits for nearly 400,000 Illinoisans and up to $600 in direct payments for adults and children.

Durbin says SNAP benefits will increase 15% for close to two million Illinoisans.

Small businesses in Illinois will have some much-needed help from the COVID-19 emergency relief package.

US Senator Dick Durbin says billions of dollars will be available nationwide for multiple programs like Paycheck Protection Program Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and other Emergency Relief programs.

“We made a massive investment in rescuing businesses almost 300 billion dollars in forgivable loans to businesses that will apply again, we especially wanted to help the restaurant industry, they’ve been hurt very hard.”

Durbin Says $15 billion will be available for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.

