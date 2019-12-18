U.S. Rep. John Shimkus: Impeachment is "Bogus"

A member of Illinois congressional delegation says he won't be in Washington for this week's impeachment vote - but he says he'd be a "no" if he was there. WSIU's Jennifer Fuller reports.

U.S. Representative John Shimkus says he's embarrassed by this week's impeachment vote on Capitol Hill - but he won't be in Washington to make his displeasure known.

Shimkus instead is traveling to Tanzania to visit his son, who is in serving in the Peace Corps. But the Collinsville Republican says Democrats are politicizing a constitutional question, and he's against it.

"The Democrats haven't even given President Trump an opportunity to defend his executive privilege through the courts, and they're demanding that he just give up his constitutional powers under Article II."

Shimkus, who voted in favor of three out of the four articles of impeachment against former President Bill Clinton, says this process is "bogus," and an "explicit partisan exercise."

The House is scheduled to take up debate of the two articles of impeachment Wednesday.

