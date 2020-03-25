Two Additional COVID-19 Cases Identified In DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Health Department has identified two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in DeKalb County. One adult in their 20’s and another adult in their 50’s.

To maintain patient privacy and confidentiality, the Health Department will not provide additional identifying information, such as specific area of residence, as this would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). DCHD’s Communicable Disease staff are monitoring the patients and in communication with close contacts.

This brings the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County to three cases.

Community members can email questions to COVID19@dekalbcounty.org and the DeKalb County Health Department will answer frequently asked questions every week in the COVID-19 email newsletter. Please note, this email is not used to provide medical advice. If you have personal medical questions, please contact your healthcare provider. Community members can sign up for the newsletter online by visiting the DCHD website.