Tips For Traveling With A Loved One Who Has Alzheimer's

Travel during the holidays can be stressful. It can be even more so with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease in tow.

But the Alzheimer’s Association has some suggestions to make things go smoother and make sure all of the family can participate in activities.

The Association's Media Relations Senior Manager Elizabeth Cook encourages planning ahead and allowing extra time.

“It’s advised to travel to known destinations. Try to visit places and people that are familiar. This will cause less stress and not overwhelm the person with Alzheimer’s that you’re traveling with,“ she said.

Cook says it’s also wise to pick the best time of day for the individual and if flying, ask the airline about avoiding layovers. You can also request airport staff to help navigate through the facility. She adds that caregivers should brief family members about the condition of the person beforehand to avoid surprises.

“Changes can happen quickly in the Alzheimer’s process. It’s best for the caregiver to let family and friends known where that person is and what they can expect when they come to visit,” she added.

Estimates are more than 230,000 Illinois residents are living with Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association has 24/7 hotline that can answer questions at 1-800-272-3900.

