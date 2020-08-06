Textures and Shapes - Abstract Art Exhibit Continues For A Third Year

Audio for the story.

“Restore Illinois” Phase 4 plan is giving people the opportunity to enjoy their pastimes. A northern Illinois art center is answering the call by continuing one of its annual exhibits.

This is the third year for the Absolutely Abstract Art Exhibition at the Next Picture Show community fine arts center in Dixon.

Michael Glenn is the executive director of the center. He said there are all sorts of media on display. One includes alcohol ink, which he calls a throwback.

"So, one of the interesting things you see in the art these days is some people are going back to the earlier roots of some art that was done -- let's say 50, 100 plus years ago -- or even doing new techniques," he said.

He explained that the center wants artists to create outside the box.

“So, the world of creativity is still growing and expanding in different ways," he said. "So, we like to challenge artists with different themes and different shows, and see how they can take these concepts and just branch out and continue to explore different ways to create these interesting pieces.”

Glenn said guests can come into the building to see the exhibit. COVID-19 safety precautions are taken. People can also view the pieces on the Next Picture Show’s Facebook page.

There are 53 pieces on display from the works of 22 artists. The show runs through Aug. 29.

The Next Picture Show includes artists' works from different places across Illinois. This includes DeKalb, Rockford, Freeport, and Princeton.