Texas Man Arrested With Guns, Ammo Outside of Vice Presidential Residence

A man was arrested near the Naval Observatory on Wednesday afternoon and charged with several counts related to weapons and ammunition, according D.C. Metropolitan Police. The Naval Observatory is the vice presidential residence, though Vice President Harris and her family do not yet live at the estate.

The San Antonio man, 31-year-old Paul Murray, was first detained by the U.S. Secret Service based on an intelligence bulletin originating from Texas. He was later formally arrested by Washington, D.C. police. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

The incident comes as D.C. is in a state of heightened security following an insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Violent pro-Trump extremists, fueled by the idea that President Biden and Vice President Harris had stolen the election from Donald Trump, stormed the Capitol, threatening lawmakers and law enforcement.

Since then, security and intelligence officials have redoubled their warnings of the dangers of homegrown extremism and the way it manifests.

Harris has not yet moved into the residence at the Naval Observatory due to a need for repairs at the building, media outlets have reported.

