Teen Killed In DeKalb County Crash

Kal-El Sexton, 17, of Cortland was pronounced dead Saturday after a fatal crash on Plank Road east of Lukens Road. Sexton was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 Saturday morning. Police are unsure of the cause of the crash. The passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Dalahn Colley, 46, of the same address in Cortland.

Police responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on Saturday to the one-vehicle rollover crash. Colley had been ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and the DeKalb County Coroner's Office.