Teaching In The Time Of Coronavirus, Silver Linings & Cooking Cabbage |Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On this week’s show: John Zuber. He talked with host Peter Medlin about teaching in the time of coronavirus. John is particularly fascinated by how it’s impacted his relationships with his students. He thinks so far doing classes online from his couch while traversing technical difficulties has made them more casual and maybe more personable.

They also talked about how his rural district is handling e-learning, why high school seniors feel a bit like Hamlet and how having kids changed how he thinks about his career. Oh, and he talked to Peter about what you should be cooking and experimenting with in the kitchen with while we’re all at home!

Click to listen to the podcast:

And in the meantime, we're inviting you to be a part of the show. During this COVID-19 crisis, we want to hear from you: students, parents, teachers. Shoot us an email at teacherslounge@niu.edu and tell us what it’s been like learning or teaching from home and helping your kids with their e-learning. And if you want, you can record your thoughts into your phone and send the voice file to teacherslounge@niu.edu and we’ll include in the the show.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

John Zuber

Stories Featured in this episode:

How Parents And Educators Are Teaming Up To Teach Special Ed Students While Schools Are Closed.

'Hamlet' On Instagram Live: Getting Creative To Learn The Arts During Coronavirus

Illinois' Stay-At-Home Order Extended Through April, Pritzker Announces

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own "Sessions from Studio A" where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! Also, send us your topic recommendations: