Submission Deadline Approaching For Rockford Area Arts Awards

A Rockford arts organization is accepting nominations for its annual arts awards.

Mary McNamara Bernsten is the executive director of the Rockford Area Arts Council. She said, although the pandemic brought changes, there was still a lot going on.

“And so, it's really important to talk to your peers and talk to your family," she said. "You know, ‘What do you remember about that? And what were the videos that stuck out in your head? And what were the pieces of art that impacted you during that time?’”

The 2020 Rockford Area Arts Awards honors individuals and organizations that had a positive impact on the community through art.

Since COVID-19 stifled last year’s awards, these accolades will cover both 2019 and 2020.

McNamara Bernsten said that some people may not know that they are nominated.

“And so those nominees will be contacted and given submission guidelines by March 30. And so, then they will have an opportunity," she said."They'll have a couple of weeks to submit those applications for an award.”

Submissions are due by March 15. Applications and award categories can be found on the RAAC's website. The award ceremony will take place May 27 via livestream.