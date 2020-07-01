The STEM Read Podcast - It Was Supposed To Be Zombies! With Daniel Kraus And Carolyn Ciesla

By Gillian King-Cargile 25 minutes ago


Some people are complaining that COVID-19 is not the pandemic they signed up for. It was supposed to be Zombies!

Even though we don’t have zombies, many of us have a roadmap for survival because of horror. In this episode, Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) talks with Carolyn Ciesla (@papersquared), dean of the Library and Learning Resources and Assessment at Prairie State College and part of Summer Scares, a committee that creates book lists and resources to help libraries connect readers with great horror fiction. They’ll talk about the Summer Scares program, horror as a comfort read, and the benefits of pleasure reading.

Then Gillian talks with bestselling horror author Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) (Rotters, The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch, Bent Heavens) about research, aliens, and his work to complete the late George Romero’s epic zombie novel The Living Dead.

Summer really is a scream with the STEM Read Podcast.  

We’re also proud to announce the full lineup of Future Telling Webinars, great conversations about science and sci-fi. Speakers include authors Maurice Broaddus, S.L. Huang, Mary Robinette Kowal, M.T. Anderson, Hugo award winning editor of Uncanny Magazine Lynne M. Thomas, and experts from NIU, Argonne National Lab, and Fermilab. Learn more and register!  

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.

 

  • The meme that inspired this month’s title

Tags: 
The STEM Read Podcast
Horror
NIU STEAM
Zombies
Daniel Kraus
George Romero
Summer Scares
Carolyn Ciesla

Related Content

The STEM Read Podcast - Devs, Determinism, and Maybe-Dead Cats

By Gillian King-Cargile Mar 13, 2020

In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) interviews author and filmmaker Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) about his latest project, a mind-bending, tech-centric television series, Devs, and how he creates stories to satisfy his own curiosity about science and technology.

The STEM Read Podcast - The Space Station Mom And The Stunt Woman

By Gillian King-Cargile May 31, 2020
NASA

On May 30, 2020, The United States launched a manned spacecraft into low-earth orbit for the first time in nine years. SpaceX is now the first private company to launch NASA astronauts into space from US soil. The astronauts are heading to the International Space Station. And how did this happen? With a whole lot of math. As we celebrate this historic flight that could be the next step in human exploration of the Moon and even Mars, we’re highlighting two women whose love of math took them on unexpected journeys of their own.

The STEM Read Podcast - Fostering E-Empathy

By Gillian King-Cargile Apr 30, 2020

On this episode of the STEM Read Podcast, we’ve got three perspectives on technology, empathy and e-sports. Host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) interview George Couros, author of The Innovator’s Mindset about creating a positive atmosphere for students by using technology to bring people together. Next, Gillian talks to NFL-kicker-turned-sci-fi-author Chris Kluwe about sports, e-sports, empathy in gaming, and how all of that informed his first novel Otaku.

The STEM Read Podcast - LARPing and Learning

By Gillian King-Cargile Feb 28, 2020

In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile), Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson), and Melanie Koss (@melaniekoss) sit down with author Kate Hannigan (@katechicago) and game-based-learning expert Andrew Peterson.

We explore live-action-role-playing (LARPing) and game-based learning and then discuss how historical fiction can be a gateway to learning about the history of STEM and the forgotten history of female innovators. Are you ready to get your game on? Grab a fez and a fake mustache and join us because, “Holy Crap! We’re LARPing!”