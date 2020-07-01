The STEM Read Podcast - It Was Supposed To Be Zombies! With Daniel Kraus And Carolyn Ciesla

The STEM Read Podcast - It Was Supposed To Be Zombies! (July 1, 2020)

Some people are complaining that COVID-19 is not the pandemic they signed up for. It was supposed to be Zombies!

Even though we don’t have zombies, many of us have a roadmap for survival because of horror. In this episode, Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) talks with Carolyn Ciesla (@papersquared), dean of the Library and Learning Resources and Assessment at Prairie State College and part of Summer Scares, a committee that creates book lists and resources to help libraries connect readers with great horror fiction. They’ll talk about the Summer Scares program, horror as a comfort read, and the benefits of pleasure reading.

Then Gillian talks with bestselling horror author Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) (Rotters, The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch, Bent Heavens) about research, aliens, and his work to complete the late George Romero’s epic zombie novel The Living Dead.

Summer really is a scream with the STEM Read Podcast.

We’re also proud to announce the full lineup of Future Telling Webinars, great conversations about science and sci-fi. Speakers include authors Maurice Broaddus, S.L. Huang, Mary Robinette Kowal, M.T. Anderson, Hugo award winning editor of Uncanny Magazine Lynne M. Thomas, and experts from NIU, Argonne National Lab, and Fermilab. Learn more and register!

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.