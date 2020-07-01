The STEM Read Podcast - It Was Supposed To Be Zombies! With Daniel Kraus And Carolyn Ciesla

Some people are complaining that COVID-19 is not the pandemic they signed up for. It was supposed to be Zombies!
Even though we don’t have zombies, many of us have a roadmap for survival because of horror. In this episode, Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) talks with Carolyn Ciesla (@papersquared), dean of the Library and Learning Resources and Assessment at Prairie State College and part of Summer Scares, a committee that creates book lists and resources to help libraries connect readers with great horror fiction. They’ll talk about the Summer Scares program, horror as a comfort read, and the benefits of pleasure reading.
Then Gillian talks with bestselling horror author Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) (Rotters, The Death and Life of Zebulon Finch, Bent Heavens) about research, aliens, and his work to complete the late George Romero’s epic zombie novel The Living Dead.
Summer really is a scream with the STEM Read Podcast.
We’re also proud to announce the full lineup of Future Telling Webinars, great conversations about science and sci-fi. Speakers include authors Maurice Broaddus, S.L. Huang, Mary Robinette Kowal, M.T. Anderson, Hugo award winning editor of Uncanny Magazine Lynne M. Thomas, and experts from NIU, Argonne National Lab, and Fermilab. Learn more and register!
Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.
The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.
-
Some of STEM Read’s Horror Favorites: Quarantine: The Loners by Lex Thomas and The Dark Descent of Elizabeth Frankenstein by Kiersten White
-
-
Meet Carolyn. She’s delightful!
-
-
Paul Trembley’s new book is Survivor Song.
-
Grady Hendrix is my comfort read.
-
Do you have a mom? Could she fight Dracula? Get her The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires immediately!
-
Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. It’s also a Hitchcock movie.
-
Lovecraft Country by Matt Ruff will terrify you, educate you, and punch you in the gut! It’s also going to be an HBO series produced by Jordan Peele.
-
Alma Katsu, author of The Hunger and The Deep
-
The Residence by Andrew Pyper
-
Becky Spratford, the Horror Maven – RA for All
-
-
-
-
-
Summer Scares Official Videos from HWA
-
Ladies of the Fright Podcast – Have you subscribed?
-
The Most Amazing Booklet for Summer Scares
-
Daniel Kraus is a Writing Machine! Sign up for his newsletter “Last Kraus on the Left” to see how many books he’s working on and how freaking much he knows about horror.
-
The X-Files (original series) was all I ever wanted in a show.
-
George Romero: The guy responsible for your zombie nightmares
-
The Tales of Hoffman. Watch the trailer. It looks bonkers.
-
Bent Heavens is an alien book. It’s also a response to Torture and the United States.
-
The Future Telling Webinars will blow your mind!
-
The meme that inspired this month’s title