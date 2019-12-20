Statewide: When Teens Abuse Parents; Recap Of The Series 'Far From Home'

Victims of domestic violence are told to seek help. But what happens when a child is violent toward parents? A central Illinois couple says there's not enough support available. We'll have a report.

We also hear about special education students being shipped out of state. There are questions about the schools where they are kept at taxpayer expense.

And we hear how some people handle a holiday tradition: the political argument among family members.

That and more on this week's Statewide.



Our lineup:

* Christine Herman of Illinois Newsroom reports on how a central Illinois family has wrestled with their son's aggression.

* Jennifer Fuller of WSIU sits down with incoming Southern Illinois University President Dan Mahoney.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio tells us Western Illinois Unviersity board members are split on the next step in selecting a president.

* Sean Crawford talks with Dusty Rhodes about her series "Far From Home." Dusty reported on out of state placements for students and raises questions about the schools.

* Peter Medlin tells how a class of middle school students created an ornament representing Illinois that is part of the national Christmas Tree Celebration in Washington, D.C.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Elizabeth Cook of the Alzheimer's Association about tips for traveling with those suffering from Alzheimer's Disease for a less stressful trip.

* Eric Stock of WGLT reports on dinner table political arguments that can erupt among families during the holidays.

Statewide for the week of December 20, 2019

