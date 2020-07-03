Statewide: Stories Of The Enslaved In Illinois; A New Effort To Control And Utilize Asian Carp





On last week's program, we discussed the often unknown history of slavery in Illinois. Even more obscure are the personal stories of those enslaved in the state. This week, we shed some light on who they were and what they went through.



Also, the invasive Asian Carp has infiltrated and thrived in several midwest waterways. A new plan to control and harvest the fish is getting underway.



Those stories and more on this episdoe of Statewide.



Our lineup:



* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio interviews Bill Polley, Associate Professor of Economics at Western Illinois University. Polley says the Great Depression is more akin to the Great Recession of 2008 than to this year's economic freefall.



* Sean Crawford visits with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about personal stories she's discovered of the enslaved in Illinois.



* Tory Dahlhoff of WCBU brings us the details on a new initiative in East Peoria that's aimed at helping control Asian Carp and put them to use.



* WNIJ's Peter Medlin has more on the growing popularity of eSports and a program at Northern Illinois University.



* Harvest Public Media's Chrstina Stella reports on a court ruling that bans the use of three dicamba herbicides.



* Debbie Moreno explains how the community of Galesburg is responding to food insecurity.



* Rich Egger has an update on a contentious Board of Trustees meeting at Western Illinois University.



* Maureen McKinney talks with Fred Hord, who's an historian, activist and Chair of the Africana Studies Department at Knox College about recent protests for racial justice and what needs to be done to improve the lives of African Americans.

