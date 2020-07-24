Statewide: Remembering The S.S. Eastland Disaster; An Update On Bruno The Bear

It was 105 years ago this week. The S.S. Eastland was packed with passengers, and tied to a dock along the Chicago River, when things went horribly wrong. The steamship tipped over on its side. Hundreds died just feet from shore.

It happened only three years after the Titanic, but even here in Illinois, many have never heard about the tragedy. We talk with an author who has investigated what happened and why.

That and more on this episode of Statewide.



Our lineup:

* Rich Egger with TriStates Public Radio has a remembrance of the late civil rights leader Rev. C.T. Vivian, who died earlier this month. Vivian grew up in Macomb.

* Sean Crawford talks with author Michael McCarthy about the Eastland Disaster of 1915, which claimed 844 lives along the Chicago River. Listen back to a past interview.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ tells us about a Lincoln presenter who has taken his show online due to the pandemic.

* Mariah Woelfel of WBEZ checks back with some health care workers about how the pandemic has affected their lives.

* Harvest Public Media's Natalie Krebs explains how the pandemic is causing more stress for farmers.

* Christine Herman with Side Effects Public Media reports on plans for widespread COVID-19 testing when students return to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

* Sean Crawford provides an update on Bruno, a black bear that spent time in Illinois before moving on.

* Eic Stock with WGLT introduces us to some entrepreneurs trying to start a business during a difficult time.

* We hear from Aquarius Bunch, an Iowa woman who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant. Natalie Krebs brings us her story.

* Tim Shelley with WCBU talks with a pediatrician about tips for getting kids used to wearing a mask.

* Susie An with WBEZ visits with some new teachers, who will debut behind a mask.

Statewide for the week of July 24, 2020

