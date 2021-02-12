Statewide: Remembering A Labor Leader; Sexual Harassment of Restaurant Workers

Karen Lewis took on the powerful as Chicago Teachers Union president. She is credited with galvanizing the labor movement in the city and across the country. Lewis died this week from cancer. We'll remember her life and career.

And we'll hear what a report found about sexcual harassment among restaurant workers during the pandemic.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Lineup:

* Sean Crawford speaks with political science professor Chris Mooney of the University of Illinois at Chicago and the Institute of Government and Public Affairs. Mooney discusses his recent essay that calls the U.S. Senate "the most unrepresentative political institution."

* Rich Egger talks about the post-pandemic economy and what it will look like with Dr. Tom Sadler of Western Illinois University.

* Sarah Karp 0f WBEZ has a rememberance of Karen Lewis. The former head of the Chicago Teachers Union died this past week from cancer. She was 67.

* A new report from One Fair Wage finds a rise in sexual harassment complaints among restaurant workers during the pandemic, while also noting a drop in tips.

* We re-visit an interview Hannah Meisel conducted with Amanda Knox, who was exonerated after her wrongful conviction and imprisonment for murder. Knox now works as a journalist and advocate for criminal justice reform.

