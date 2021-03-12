Statewide: Remaining Cautious After The Vaccine

After a year of being extra careful to avoid the virus, individuals with other health problems are getting vaccinated. But for some, it's not a free pass for life to get back to normal.

Teaching civics can be difficult at any time. Try it during a pandemic with remote learning amid a highly divisive time in our history. We'll hear about the challenges.

Thsoe stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Vivian McCall reports some people with underlying health conditions say while they are pleased to see a COVID-19 vaccine, they won't resume regular activities anytime soon.

* Standardized testing will go on as scheduled in Illinois schools. WNIJ's Peter Medlin reports many adminsitrators want a better understanding of where students are academically.

* Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines reports on civics education in schools. Can it help bridge the divide?

* Brian Moline interviews Amanda Kass of the Government Finance Research Center at the University of Illinois-Chicago about her assertion that state and local money in the new COVID relief law is needed.

* Katie Peikes with Harvest Public Media tells us about carbon markets for farmers and questions that surround them.

* Eric Schmid with St. Louis Public Radio talks with environmentalists who are concerned about a lack of rules for tearing down old coal fired power plants.

* St. Louis native Joseph Puelo discusses his documentary "America's Last Little Italy." It showcases The Hill section of the city.

* Christine Herman talks with Mayra Ramirez. The Illinois woman contracted COVID-19 last year and wound up becoming the first U.S. patient to undergo a double lung transplant.

* WGLT's Christine Hatfield reports on an effort to ban violent video games as a way to a reduce crime like carjackings.

* Maureen McKinney reports on a new criminal justice law in the state. While opponents say it puts victims at risk, some advocates say it could benefit those who have experienced violent crime.

Statewide for the week of March 12, 2021

Listen to Statewide across Illinois in:

Bloomington/Normal – WGLT 89.1 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Carbondale – WSIU 91.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Mount Vernon - WVSI 88.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Olney - WUSI 90.3 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Quad Cities - WVIK 105.7 HD-2 (Fridays 11 a.m. - noon)

Rockford/DeKalb – WNIJ 89.5 (Saturdays 6-7 a.m., Sundays 2-3 p.m.)

Springfield/Decatur - WUIS 91.9 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Peoria – WCBU 89.9 (Fridays 11-noon, Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Pittsfield - WIPA 89.3 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Urbana/Champaign – WILL 580 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 7-8 p.m.)

