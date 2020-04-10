Statewide: A Nurse's View Of The Pandemic; Coming Together At A Distance

On this week's Statewide, a nurse talks about the the risk of being on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

"As a healthcare worker, I think we're resigning ourselves to the fact that we're probably going to get it and we hope it doesn't affect us," said Thomas McClure, who works for Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

We also learn about a project to document how Illinois residents are coping during COVID-19.

And, a group of neighbors found a way to gather for a block party - while still keeping a safe distance from each other.



This week's lineup:

* Mary Hansen talks with nurse Thomas McClure, who also served as a medic in the Illinois Army National Guard. He talks about his past experience with outbreaks and the current pandemic.

* Lee Gaines with Illinois Newsroom reports on how remote learning presents special challenges for special education students.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Erika Holst, Curator of History at the Illinois State Museum, about a project to document life during COVID-19.

* TriStates Public Radio's Rich Egger reports on a small business in Macomb trying to make the best of a bad situation.

* Sean Crawford revisits an interview with author Martha Hodes, who wrote "Mourning Lincoln", about Lincoln's assassination and the reaction to it.

* Katie Peikes of Harvest Public Media tells us how some rural schools are still feeding students during the pandemic.

* Mary Hansen visits a grocery store to find out changes being made to try to improve safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

* WBEZ's Dan Mihalopolos takes us to a block party where residents of a neighborhood still gather, but at a distance.

