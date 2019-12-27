Statewide: Looking Back At What We Covered In 2019

On our final episode of the year, we remember some of the top reports and conversations from 2019.

On this show we tried to give an example of the type of journalism we bring you each week: coverage of public affairs, examining problems and solutions, inspirational stories and the voices that make up the state we call home.

Our lineup:

* Sam Dunklau has the story of the state's first posthumous exoneration. Grover Thompson was wrongly convicted of attempted murder and died in prison.

* Esther Yoon-Ji Kang of WBEZ tells us about a Chicago area matriarch who was deported and the impact it had on her family.

* Dusty Rhodes reports on a school nurse who made a split second decision, even thought it could have meant losing her job.

* Brian Mackey tells us about the challenges in pursuing efficiences in government.

* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom introduces us to Perry Cline, who beat the odds going to college after getting out of prison.

* Illinois Newsroom's Madelyn Beck covered the lack of affordbale middle income housing in downstate Illinois.

* WBEZ's Natalie Moore tagged along with volunteers who took to the streets to fight sex trafficking.

* Sam Dunklau reports on how some states are pushing to end relgious exemptions for vaccines.

* Brian Mackey gets to the heart of a controversy: Is it JB or J.B. Pritzker?

