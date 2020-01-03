Statewide: Looking Ahead At 2020

On last week's episode, we looked back at some of the stories we covered in 2019. But with the new year upon us, we thought it would be a good time to look forward. We discuss some of the issues you'll be hearing more about this year.



Our lineup:

* Sean Crawford talks with Alan Greenblatt who, as a reporter for Governing Magazine, examined why the political divide has given way to more one party control in statehouses across the country. We hear what he has to say as we head toward another election season.

* Brian Mackey joins us to preview a question that will be on the ballot in Illinois the fall. It would change the state's flat income tax system to one with a graduated tax. Those earning higher amounts would pay more.

* Charlie Wheeler joins us to explain how Illinois had a graduted tax, for a brief time.

* Daisy Contreras visited the Cass County community of Beardstown and why getting an accurate census count is a concern there. Mary Hansen also tells us what the state is doing to ensure everyone participates in the census.

* Brian Mackey gives us one last listen back to the voices in Illinois government and politics in 2019.

Statewide for the week of January 3, 2020

