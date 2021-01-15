Statewide: The Legacy Of Former House Speaker Michael Madigan

The news hit like an earthquake in state government this week. Michael Madigan, who was first elected Illinois House Speaker in 1983, stepped aside when it became clear he couldn't obtain the needed votes from his own Democratic members. We look back at what happened and reflect on Madigan's career.

Remote learning has been a bumpy experiment for many teachers, students and parents. We detail some of the problems it has exposed and some lighter moments from online schooling.

And, now that it's legal to grow, is hemp closer to becoming the cash crop many have touted?

That and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week's lineup:

* Sean Crawford talks with WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney about a change at the top in the Illinois House. Longtime Speaker Michael Madigan is out, and Rep. Chris Welch, the state's first Black Speaker, is in. Madigan held the job for all but two years since 1983. We hear a discussion about his legacy.

* Peter Medlin from WNIJ tells us how some teachers struggle with explaining to students about the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this month.

* Dana Cronin takes a look at hemp. Many farmers were excited when it was legalized. But how have things worked out so far?

* Yvonne Boose reports on efforts to get Black individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

* We hear a conversation with Christine Herman and OSF Healthcare’s Sandy Salverson about how hospitals are working to get the vaccine to more people.

* Maureen McKinney talks with Jessica Ramos about a report for education advocacy group Advance Illinois. It includes recommendations for recovery from the pandemic.

* Susie An tells us how students are behaving – or not – during remote learning.

Statewide for the week of January 15, 2021

