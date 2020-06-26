Statewide: Illinois' History Of Slavery; Can We Avoid A COVID-19 Setback?

As the state lifts more restrictions, moving to Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan, there are worries about a spike in coronavirus cases. Hear what some experts are saying,

A Bloomington nursing home was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. We learn more about what happened there.

And while Illinois lays claim to the Great Emancipator, its past also includes slavery. We'll get a history lesson. That and more on Statewide.

This week's lineup:

* Bill Wheelhouse speaks with Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, about the move to allow indoor dining in Illinois.

* Sean Crawford gets the latest on the Pandemic Stress Indicator from Institute of Government and Public Affairs Director Robin Fretwell Wilson and University of Illinois Professor Brian Gaines.

* Ryan Denham of WGLT brings us the story of how the pandemic played out in a Bloomington nursing home.

* Mary Hansen reports on a community police review board in Springfield with a light caseload. That has some questioning if a change is needed.

* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom explains the challenges facing undocumented students trying to pay for college.

* Sean Crawford interviews a wildlife biologist about a black bear that has wandered from Wisconsin into Illinois.

* We revisit a 2016 conversation when Jamey Dunn spoke with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about her essay on the history of slavery in Illinois.

Statewide for the week of June 26, 2020

