Statewide: Illinois' History Of Slavery; Can We Avoid A COVID-19 Setback?

As the state lifts more restrictions, moving to Phase Four of the Restore Illinois plan, there are worries about a spike in coronavirus cases. Hear what some experts are saying,
A Bloomington nursing home was the site of a COVID-19 outbreak. We learn more about what happened there.
And while Illinois lays claim to the Great Emancipator, its past also includes slavery. We'll get a history lesson. That and more on Statewide.
This week's lineup:
* Bill Wheelhouse speaks with Sam Toia, President of the Illinois Restaurant Association, about the move to allow indoor dining in Illinois.
* Sean Crawford gets the latest on the Pandemic Stress Indicator from Institute of Government and Public Affairs Director Robin Fretwell Wilson and University of Illinois Professor Brian Gaines.
* Ryan Denham of WGLT brings us the story of how the pandemic played out in a Bloomington nursing home.
* Mary Hansen reports on a community police review board in Springfield with a light caseload. That has some questioning if a change is needed.
* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom explains the challenges facing undocumented students trying to pay for college.
* Sean Crawford interviews a wildlife biologist about a black bear that has wandered from Wisconsin into Illinois.
* We revisit a 2016 conversation when Jamey Dunn spoke with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about her essay on the history of slavery in Illinois.
Listen to Statewide across Illinois in:
- Bloomington/Normal – WGLT 89.1 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon.)
- Carbondale – WSIU 91.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
- Mount Vernon - WVSI 88.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
- Olney - WUSI 90.3 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
- Rockford/DeKalb – WNIJ 89.5 (Saturdays 6-7 a.m., Sundays 6-7 p.m.)
- Springfield/Decatur - WUIS 91.9 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)
- Peoria – WCBU 89.9 (Fridays 11-Noon, Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
- Pittsfield - WIPA 89.3 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)
- Urbana/Champaign – WILL 580 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 7-8 p.m.)
- Quad Cities - WVIK HD 2 (Sundays 11 a.m. - Noon)
Copyright 2020 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS. To see more, visit NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS.