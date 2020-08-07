Statewide: Hospitalized And Separated; Chicago Tourists And COVID-19

Being admitted to a hospital can be traumatic any time. But during a pandemic, hospitals are restricting visitors. We'll hear about the effect it's having on patients and family members.

And are visitors to Chicago following the city's health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Shahla Farzan with St. Louis Public Radio reports on how hospitals have been forced to separate the sick from their loved ones during the pandemic.

* Maureen McKinney explains there has been a big a rise in calls to a domestic violence hotline.

* Herb Trix of WVIK introduces us to a Quad Cities woman who took part in a large, international virtual choir performance.

* WNIJ's Claire Buchanan reports while many events have been canceled, 4-H is still keeping kids busy.

* Jonathan Ahl examines a boom in turkey hunting this year. And the coronavirus played a big role.

* Harvest Public Media's Amy Mayer details long term agricultural research to increase productivity while protecting the environment.

* Olivia Mitchell profiles a Springfield catering firm calling it quits due to a loss of business this year.

* University of Illinois Springfield's Dr. Robert Smith discusses ethics, politics and...baseball.

* Mary Hansen interviews Kristin Faust, executive director of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, about money available to help those struggling to pay rent during the pandemic.

* Mariah Woelfel of WBEZ finds out how well tourists to Chicago are complying with health guidelines, such as quarantining upon arrival.

