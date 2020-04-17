Statewide: Gov. Pritzker Talks About Leading The State During A Pandemic

On this episode of Statewide, Governor J.B. Pritzker talks candidly about being in charge through a public health emergency and a near economic shutdown.

We also find out more about restrictions on funerals during the pandemic.

And an Illinois farmer tells us how agriculture is being affected.

That and more on Statewide.



This week's lineup:

* WBEZ's Carrie Shepherd has a look back at the career of singer-songwriter John Prine, who died of COVID-19 this month. Prine was a native of Maywood, Illinois and got his start in the Chicago folk scene.

* Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines reports on how some classes are more difficult to teach online. She introduces us to broadcasting students at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

* Dave McKinney of WBEZ interviews Gov. J.B. Pritzker about leading the state during a pandemic and how it has affected him.

* Sean Crawford talks with Republican State Representative Dan Brady. He's also a funeral director. The Bloomington lawmaker talks about both of his jobs in the age of the coronavirus.

* Maureen McKinney reports on how therapy has moved online due to COVID-19.

* Charlie Schlenker with WGLT has a remembrance of Gordon Ropp, a former state lawmaker and Illinois Department of Agriculture Director who died this week.

* Sam Dunklau talks with Knox County farmer Krista Swanson about changes in that industry brought on by the pandemic.

Statewide for the week of April 17, 2020

