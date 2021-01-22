Statewide: Finding Yingying; COVID Challenges For Rural Doctors

The heartbreaking story of Yingying Zhang is told in an award winning documentary. It gives an intimate look at the University of Illinois student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2017.

The film introduces viewers to Yingying through personal writings and shows the toll her death has taken on her family and friends. We talk with the director.

Research shows family doctors in rural parts of Illinois are often more trusted by their patients than public health officials. That makes them even more important in dealing with one of the most vaccine-hesitant groups.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Mariah Woelfel reports on family doctors in rural parts of Illinois and their efforts to educate patients about the cornavirus and vaccines.

* Peter Medlin from WNIJ tells us what it has been like to purse a career in nursing during a pandemic.

* Jerome McDonnell introduces us to a new group formed to promote and protect Illinois nature preserves.

* Illinois Newsroom's Lescia Bushak traveled to Grafton, where the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers meet, to see how the town is recovering from a major flood in 2019.

* Dana Cronin speaks with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth about her efforts to restore the Renewable Fuel Standard, which is important to corn farmers and the ethanol industry.

* Lee Gaines talks with Margaret diZerega of the Vera Institute For Justice about the Second Chance Pell program. It allows for Pell grants to people in prison.

* Marianna Bacallao with WVIK tells us about a Davenport, Iowa teacher whose videos for students have gone viral.

* Susie An of WBEZ talks with Jenny Shi, director of the award winning documentary "Finding Yingying." It takes an intimate look at the life and death of Chinese student Yingying Zhang, who was abducted from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus in 2017. A former student confessed to her murder.

Listen to Statewide across Illinois in:

Bloomington/Normal – WGLT 89.1 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Carbondale – WSIU 91.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Mount Vernon - WVSI 88.9 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Olney - WUSI 90.3 (Fridays 2-3 p.m. and Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Rockford/DeKalb – WNIJ 89.5 (Saturdays 6-7 a.m., Sundays 2-3 p.m.)

Springfield/Decatur - WUIS 91.9 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Peoria – WCBU 89.9 (Fridays 11a.m. -12 noon, Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Pittsfield - WIPA 89.3 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Quad Cities - WVIK HD2 (Fridays 11 a.m. - 12 noon)

Urbana/Champaign – WILL 580 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 7-8 p.m.)