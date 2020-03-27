Statewide: Finding Ways To Help And Cope

A crisis can sometimes bring out the best in people. And it can also lead them to rise above and find ways to keep going.

On this week's Statewide, we hear about volunteers working to help those on the front lines of health care, teachers working through obstacles to comntinue educating students and artists getting even more creative. Those stories and more on this show.



Our lineup:

* Mary Hansen reports on problems with the COVID-19 testing process.

* Sam Dunklau finds out how the societal changes are impacting artists and how some are still find ways to reach an audience.

* Sean Crawford talks with Sarah Abracht, who organized sewing circles to make homemade face masks for health care workers.

* Michelle O'Neill of WVIK tells us about a popular distillery near the Quad Cities that has gone into the the disinfectant business.

* Sean Crawford talks with author Courtney Clark about finding perspective in a crisis.

* Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines finds out about the role technology is playing these days for some educators and their students.

* Monica Eng of WBEZ reports on a suburban Chicago restaurant expanding on the notion of takeout food.

* Dr. Robert Smith with the University of Illinois Springfield provides a commentary about coronavirus and what we, as citizens, should consider.

Statewide for the week of March 27, 2020

