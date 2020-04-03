Statewide: A COVID-19 Patient Shares His Story; Desperation Leads Some To Sex Work

On this episode, we hear from a man who has turned his fight with the coronavirus disease into an essay from his hospital room.

We'll also hear how the state's manufacturers are switching gears to help with the COVID-19 response. And when tipped workers lose their source of income, some turn to sex work, both in-person and digital.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ has details on practicing faith during a pandemic.

* Chicago area resident Michael Bane wrote an essay detailing his experience of testing positive and being hospitalized with COVID-19.

* Mike Smith explores how some college professors are having to do some additional learning to teach remotely.

* Eli Chen of St. Louis Public Radio finds out what nursing homes are doing to protect residents.

* Dana Cronin with Harvest Public Media reports how farmers who sell directly to the public are bracing for the worst.

* Mary Hansen tells us about challenges facing rural hospitals during the pandemic.

* Olivia Mitchell talks with restauranteurs about what the shutdown of bars and in-dining has meant for their businesses.

* Sean Crawford talks with Illinois Manufacturers Association President Mark Denzler about efforts among his members to help with the COVID-19 response.

* Dana Vollmer of WCBU explains some tipped workers who are out of a job might be turning to sex work.

