Statewide: The Coronavirus In Illinois - One Year Later

This past week marked the anniversary of the initial COVID-19 diagnosis in the state. The patient was in the Chicago area.

As we note one year since the pandemic's arrival in Illinois, we hear from a doctor who helped treat those first cases. We'll also listen to the state's Public Health Director, Dr. Engozi Ezike, about what we've learned and what is still to be determined.

We'll also get an in-depth look at why some say college campus police forces should be abolished. Take a listen to this episode of Statewide.



Our lineup:

* Dr. Lynwood Jones, who treated among the first cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, talks about what's been learned since then and the challenges ahead.

* Jennifer Fuller with WSIU interviews Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Engozi Ezike about the current state of the pandemic.

* JuanPablo Ramirez-Franco of WNIJ reports on one of the families considering legfal action after losing a relative during a COVOID-19 outbreak a the LaSalle veteran's home.

* Christine Herman explains the problems immigrant farm workers face in getting access to coronavoirus testing and vaccines.

* Maureen McKinney details a measure state lawmakers approved that would end the use of cash bail in Illinois.

* Lee Gaines with Illinois Newsroom has an in-depth look at campus policing. There's a growing movement that wants to do away with campus cops. But others argue they play a vital role.

* Eric Schmid of KWMU looks back at the first year of recreational marijuana sales and why some argue the state needs to do more to promote racial equity.

* Michael Puente of WBEZ talks with new business owners who, despite the pandemic, decided to take the plunge and open up.

Statewide for the week of January 29, 2021

