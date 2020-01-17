Statewide: A Conversation With Gov. Pritzker; Has WIU Turned The Corner?

As he marked a year in office, Gov. J.B. Pritzker talked with Brian Mackey about several issues facing the state, including his thoughts on marijuana.

The minimum wage hike that just happened in Illinois also meant a pay boost for those under 18, but they will continue to be paid less than other minimum wage earners. We have a report.

And Western Illinois University has struggled with enrollment, leading to financial problems. But the interim President says he believes the dark clouds are lifting.

That and more on this episode of Statewide.



This week's lineup:

* Brian Mackey interviews Gov. J.B. Pritzker as he marks one year since taking office. The interview includes topics such as marijuana, clean energy, red light cameras and ethics legislation.

* Ryan Denham of WGLT examines the new minimum wage law in Illinois and how it affects those under 18.

* Guy Stephens of WNIJ tells us about a major gift to the Boone County Historical Society.

* Illinois Newsroom's Lee Gaines reports on how Illinois' cannabis legislation will clear many pot convictions from the past. But not everyone will have a fresh start.

* Jim Meadows of WILL tells us how two east central Illinois communities have made different decisions when it comes to cannabis sales.

* Connie Kuntz of WNIJ introduces us to Rockford artist Valerie Gibbons.

* Sam Dunklau interviews the authors of "Kaskaskia: The Lost Capital of Illinois."

* Rich Egger with TriStates Public Radio talks with the interim President of Western Illinois University, who says the school may have turned the corner after some difficult years.

