Statewide: College Towns And The Coronavirus

On this week's episode, we examine the economic blow of students leaving college towns and the health risks associated with their planned return.
This week's lineup:
* Kate McGee of WBEZ talks with Mary Dixon about what campus life will be like for college students this fall.
* Sean Crawford interviews New York Times correspondent Shawn Hubler about the economic effects of COVID-19 in college towns.
* Dr. Sheldon Jacobson, a professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, discusses his concerns over the safety of students, staff and communities when college students come back to campus.
* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom talks with Robin Fretwell Wilson and Sage Kim, co-authors of a report for the Institute of Government and Public Affairs that examines how the Illinois Department of Corrections is handling the pandemic.
* Chase Cavanaugh of WNIJ tells us about libraries reopening, while still working to expand online services.
* Carrie Shepherd of WBEX introduces us to Anthony McGill, a Chicago area native who is principal clarinetist for the New York Philharmonic, who has sparked other musicians to use their art as a form of protest.
* Claire Hartfield, author of A Few Red Drops, talks about her book that chronicles a deadly race riot in Chicago in 1919.
