Statewide: Amid A Shortage, Some Are Vaccine Daytripping

In certain areas, like St. Louis, the COVID-19 vaccine is in such short supply and demand is so high that people have looked to other locations to get their shots. They've even taken to the road, driving three hours or more. While the daytrip has paid off for some, it also raises ethical questions.

A well-known sportswriter has a new book, telling the personal story of his grandson, who died from substance abuse. And a deported veteran has been returned to Illinois -- for his burial.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

This week's lineup:

* Kayla Drake of St. Louis Public Radio tells us about those folks hitting the road to obtain the coronavirus vaccine.

* Hannah Meisel in our statehouse bureau has a recap of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget proposal and reaction to it.

* WBEZ's Patrick Smith talks with Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth of Peoria, who is working to expand trauma services. It's a personal mission for her.

* Christina Stella with Harvest Public Media lays out the issues facing workers at meatpacking plants when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

* Seth Bodine explains the challenges rural towns face in improving their water supplies.

* Yvonne Boose introduces us to a folk musician who has adapted to playing without a live audience.

* WBEZ's Maria Ines Zamudio brings us the story of a deported veteran, who has been returned for his burial at a national cemetery in Illinois.

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin finds out what happens when a business ignores COVID safety guidelines.

* Chase Cavanaugh reports the pandemic has impacted incidences of substance abuse and how those struggling with addiction are treated.

* Eric Stock with WGLT talks with sportswriter Dave Kindred, about his new book that chronicles the life and death of his grandson, who died from substance abuse.

