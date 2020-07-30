State Senate Resolution Urges ComEd Fine Be Redirected Back To Illinois

Republican State Senator Dave Syverson is co-sponsoring a resolution that encourages the Illinois Congressional Delegation to direct a ComEd federal fine back to the state.

ComEd has to pay $200 million to settle allegations it engaged in long-term bribery in Springfield. Syverson said normally the money would go directly to the federal government.

“There are some allowances that can be made which either Congress or the U.S. Attorney General could step in and direct those payments back to those who were damaged, in this case the ratepayers.”

Syverson argues that homeowners and businesses had to pay higher rates on their bills as a result of ComEd’s actions. So returning this money back would be a form of restitution.

He hopes the resolution will move the Illinois delegation to advocate for transferring the money back to the State of Illinois.