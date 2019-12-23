State Law Removes Consent Requirement For Forensic Interviews

A new state law makes it easier for child advocacy centers to record forensic interviews.

This is where victims of potential child maltreatment are given the chance to speak about their experiences in a nonthreatening environment. DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said they're an essential part of the investigation process.

“We’re coming to one source so this child doesn’t have to keep going through the statement over and over again," he said. "So as a service to the victim and their family, and to begin the healing for that victim, it’s a huge step in helping our team provide the services that that youth needs.”

Director of the DeKalb County Child Advocacy Center Holly Peifer says these recorded interviews previously required consent.

“They might only have one parent or another parent is out of state or whatever the case may be," she said. "So requiring consent to do a digitally recorded interview would sometimes be delayed, which would jeopardize their safety.”

The new law waives that requirement as of January 1st. The electronic recording will also be exempt from state Freedom of Information Act requests.