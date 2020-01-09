Spanky Edwards Removed from IL-17 Democratic Primary

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) will run unopposed in March's Democratic primary.

Her challenger, Spanky Edwards of Peoria, was removed from contention by the Illinois State Board of Elections Thursday after a petition challenge was upheld.

There are three Republicans running for the seat in March. An unsigned petition challenge against Bill Fawell of Galena was thrown out, and candidate Eugene Farrell withdrew his challenge against competitor Esther Joy King's petitions.

This year's Illinois primary is March 17.

