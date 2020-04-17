Some Dental Offices Remain Open During COVID-19

Audio for story.

A poll from the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute said 18% of dental offices in the country have closed their doors due to COVID-19. Those that didn’t close are only performing emergency procedures. A northern Illinois office is doing the latter but not without some changes.

Lisa Cassidy is the practice manager of operations for Family Dental Care of Sycamore. She said, due to the pandemic, there are now extra precautions in place for emergency patients.

“Before we start with them, we take their temperature. And then we’re also having them swish with like a peroxide water solution for about 30 seconds, just to help kill any possible -- you know -- bacteria in the mouth before we even move forward with treatment," she said.

Cassidy said, in addition, the doctor wears a N95 mask as well as the normal protective gear.

Patients can't sit in the waiting room anymore. Cassidy said they call the dental office from their cars, once they arrive.

Cassidy explained that an emergency appointment is made when patients have pain or swelling.

Root canals are done and temporary crowns are added but permanent crowns won’t be completed until the office is back to its regular hours.

The office is normally open six days a week. Now it is only open for three. Cassidy said the office typically sees 50 patients a day but now they only see about six.