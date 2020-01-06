Shamanism Blends With Yoga At Shamanic Sound Experience

Bruce Whitewolf is a soul healer with Rainbow Warrior Society. He led an event called "Shamanic Sound Experience" at Peace Massage and Yoga on Saturday. He says combining yoga with shamanic sound fosters inner peace and self-compassion, and that shamanic sound helps people heal and connect to their true nature.

Hear the sounds of the session

Whitewolf said, "When we first came into this body, or even before that, everything was sound. The first thing we heard was our mother's heartbeat, and then our own."

Whitewolf gave a brief demonstration on a gong designed to help women heal through their moon cycles. After he struck the gong, he said, "The gong is tuned to the vibration of the moon. Everything has a sound and a vibration." As he played the gong, he said that is the way the sound of the moon orbits through the universe.

After the demonstration, Bruce Whitewolf and Jennifer Jaguar Moon led participants through the shamanic sound experience for 90 minutes. They played several world instruments including the flute, rain stick, organ, bells, rattles, drums and more.

People interested in pursuing shamanic sound may reach out to Whitewolf through Rainbow Warrior Society.