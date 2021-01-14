Related Program: 
Sessions from Studio A - The Reggie Thomas Quartet

By Spencer Tritt 57 minutes ago

Jazz returns to Sessions from Studio A this week with The Reggie Thomas Quartet, featuring acclaimed pianist and current head of Jazz Studios at Northern Illinois University, Reggie Thomas, along with guitarist Bobby Broom, drummer George Fludas, and bassist Dennis Carroll. The quartet gives us a passionate performance in Studio A, and we'll also hear a conversation with band members about their jazz backgrounds and their thoughts on the social justice protests of the past year. 

The accomplishments of these four players are far too many to list right here, so in the words of Bobby Broom on this week's episode: "...let the playing do the talking." Enjoy!

You can follow Reggie Thomas on social media and here on his website. Find Bobby Broom on facebook and bobbybroom.com, George Fludas at georgefludas.com, and fnd more from Dennis Carroll here.   

The Reggie Thomas Quartet performs "Soft Winds" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Reggie Thomas Quartet performs "Everything I Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

The Reggie Thomas Quartet performs "Mo'" live in WNIJ's Studio A

