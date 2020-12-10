Sessions from Studio A - Ralph Wesley Carr & Old Town Tribune (December 10, 2020)

Join us for a special edition of Sessions from Studio A with Ralph Wesley Carr and Old Town Tribune. We caught up with this trio of bluegrass virtuosos for a live set at the former House Cafe in DeKalb, now known as the Northern Illinois Center for Arts and Music.

Ralph Wesley Carr is a music teacher and manager of Ax-in-Hand, a local music store here in DeKalb. Last year in 2019, he placed first in Winfield Kansas's National Mandolin Championship, placing him amongst some of the top bluegrass players in the world. We'll talk about that experience and hear his full performance with Old Town Tribune on this week's episode.

Ralph Wesley Carr & Old Town Tribune perform "Restless Wanderer" live at the Northern Illinois Center for Arts and Music

Ralph Wesley Carr & Old Town Tribune perform "Cold & Uncaring" live at the Northern Illinois Center for Arts and Music

Ralph Wesley Carr & Old Town Tribune perform "Indiana Fisher" live at the Northern Illinois Center for Arts and Music